Antioch police arrest man armed with two loaded guns on trail

Police in Antioch last week arrested a man who was found on a trail armed with two loaded pistols.

According to a Facebook post, police received a call at 8 a.m. Friday morning about a man on the trail near Lone Tree Way and Longview Drive. The caller said the man had a pistol tucked in his waistband.

Officers used a drone to communicate with the man from a distance. Police said they successfully utilized the drone and de-escalation techniques to safely take the man into custody.

Police discovered the man was actually carrying two loaded pistols when he was arrested. Police did not identify the man or detail what charges he would be facing.