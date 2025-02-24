Antioch police arrest man for allegedly firing gun at woman

A man was arrested in Antioch on Sunday after allegedly firing a gun at woman, according to police.

Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to a call from a 30-year-old woman saying that a man had fired shots at her. She was uninjured and was able to flee the scene, police said.

The woman told police that the suspect, Melvin Savoy, 30, had gone back inside the home, which at the time was occupied by several people, including four children.

Officers arrived and set up a perimeter around the residence in the 3000 block of Ash Street. Police said that, at first, Savoy failed to comply with their orders to exit the house. He eventually did come out, but then again failed to follow police instructions. Ultimately, he was arrested after a series of de-escalation techniques, police said.

No one inside the home was harmed.

Savoy was booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, domestic battery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, having a loaded firearm in public and resisting arrest. He is being held on $180,000 bail.