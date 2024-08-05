Antioch man charged in two Walnut Creek burglaries

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office has charged an Antioch man with two counts of burglary, after he was arrested last week during a break-in at a Walnut Creek residence.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Walnut Creek police received a report of a suspicious person entering their neighbor's backyard in the 1100 block of Flowerwood Place.

Officers found 34-year-old Joshua Spaincue from Antioch inside the residence and arrested him.

Authorities linked Spaincue to another burglary earlier the same day in the 800 block of Bancroft Road in Walnut Creek.

Spaincue was booked into Martinez Detention Facility and charged with first-degree burglary (residence) and second-degree burglary (commercial). He remains in custody in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Anyone with information about either case can contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at (925) 943-5844 or the department's anonymous tip line at (925) 943-5865.