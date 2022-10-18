Watch CBS News
Antioch man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman and her child

PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested an Antioch man Saturday who was accused of firing multiple shots into a woman's car, injuring her and her child, the Pittsburg Police Department said on social media. 

Javier Gonzalez, 35, allegedly shot a mother and her child on Friday in her car near Davi Avenue and Civic Avenue -- within a block of the police department -- after the suspect allegedly collided with her vehicle and fired off several rounds, hitting the woman multiple times and the 8-year-old child once in the shoulder. Both are recovering in the hospital in stable condition, police said. 

An investigation revealed that Gonzalez knew the victim and it is alleged that this was a domestic violence-related crime. 

Gonzalez was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment. 

The investigation was still in its preliminary stages Tuesday, police said, and anyone who may have information about this case is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (925) 646-2441. 

