Watch CBS News
Local News

Big-rig overturns, blocks lanes on eastbound Highway 4 in Antioch

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Several lanes of eastbound Highway 4 in Antioch are blocked after a big-rig overturned Tuesday morning.

The Contra Costa office of the California Highway Patrol first reported the big-rig blocked the left three lanes of the freeway around 8:50 a.m. In an update posted shortly before 10 a.m., the agency said the left-three lanes were still closed, while the rightmost lane was open.

As of about 11:30 a.m., two eastbound lanes have are open. Officials did not say what caused the big-rig to overturn.

It was not immediately known when all lanes of the freeway, a crucial link in Eastern Contra County, would reopen. Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue