Big-rig overturns, blocks lanes on eastbound Highway 4 in Antioch
Several lanes of eastbound Highway 4 in Antioch are blocked after a big-rig overturned Tuesday morning.
The Contra Costa office of the California Highway Patrol first reported the big-rig blocked the left three lanes of the freeway around 8:50 a.m. In an update posted shortly before 10 a.m., the agency said the left-three lanes were still closed, while the rightmost lane was open.
As of about 11:30 a.m., two eastbound lanes have are open. Officials did not say what caused the big-rig to overturn.
It was not immediately known when all lanes of the freeway, a crucial link in Eastern Contra County, would reopen. Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes.