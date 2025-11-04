Big-rig overturns, blocks lanes on eastbound Highway 4 in Antioch

Several lanes of eastbound Highway 4 in Antioch are blocked after a big-rig overturned Tuesday morning.

The Contra Costa office of the California Highway Patrol first reported the big-rig blocked the left three lanes of the freeway around 8:50 a.m. In an update posted shortly before 10 a.m., the agency said the left-three lanes were still closed, while the rightmost lane was open.

As of about 11:30 a.m., two eastbound lanes have are open. Officials did not say what caused the big-rig to overturn.

**TRAFFIC UPDATE** SR-4 EB at Contra Loma: Number 3 & 4 lanes (right 2 lanes) are open. ETO is within 2hours. Follow for updates. Time of this post is 11:33 AM. pic.twitter.com/iS0GUIXJwk — CHP Contra Costa (@CHP_ContraCosta) November 4, 2025

It was not immediately known when all lanes of the freeway, a crucial link in Eastern Contra County, would reopen. Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes.