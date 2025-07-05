Watch CBS News
July 4th gathering in Antioch ends with 5 injured after fireworks explode

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

CBS San Francisco

A July 4th gathering at an Antioch home ended with five people getting injured after a fireworks explosion, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

Con Fire said that they got reports about multiple injuries due to a firework explosion on the 2200 block of Spanos Street, near Linden Way.

When first responders arrived, they found five people injured. One of them had serious injuries, and four of them had minor injuries.

Con Fire said four of them were taken to the hospital, and one person took themselves to the hospital. 

