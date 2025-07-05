July 4th gathering in Antioch ends with 5 injured after fireworks explode

A July 4th gathering at an Antioch home ended with five people getting injured after a fireworks explosion, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

Con Fire said that they got reports about multiple injuries due to a firework explosion on the 2200 block of Spanos Street, near Linden Way.

When first responders arrived, they found five people injured. One of them had serious injuries, and four of them had minor injuries.

Con Fire said four of them were taken to the hospital, and one person took themselves to the hospital.