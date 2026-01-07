Man suspected of assault during family dispute in Antioch arrested after standoff

A man suspected of assault during a family dispute in an Antioch home Tuesday was arrested after an hours-long standoff with officers, police said.

Shortly after 8:15 a.m., officers were called to a home on East 6th Street. When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman and determined she was the victim of a felony assault.

Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers tried to contact the suspect, who had barricaded himself inside the home. Police learned that the suspect was possibly armed with a knife and had what was described as an "extensive" criminal history, which included violence and evading law enforcement.

The department's SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Team were called to the scene. Following several hours of negotiations and de-escalation efforts, the suspect surrendered voluntarily.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Matthew Britt. Police said he was not injured in the incident.

Following an evaluation by medical personnel, Britt was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of felony assault.