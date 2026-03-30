2 people injured, 1 critically, in Antioch shooting

Two people were shot and injured, one critically, in Antioch on Sunday afternoon, police reported.

The shooting was reported on Lone Tree Way west of Deer Valley Road near Mokelumne/Country Hills Drive at about 5:30 p.m. The Antioch Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to the area and searched the vicinity, but didn't find any victims.

Shortly after, the Police Department said it was notified that two men had arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Officers confirmed that both men, aged 45 and 41, were involved in the earlier shooting, according to police.

Both victims were transported to a trauma center; one of them was listed in critical condition, while the other was listed in stable condition.

There was no information on any suspects or motive in the shooting.

Antioch police urged anyone with information to contact Detective Angelini at (925) 437-6056 or rangelini@antiochca.gov.