Boat crashes into restaurant pier near Antioch Marina; 2 injured

Two people were injured in Antioch when their boat plowed into the pier of a popular restaurant hosting Mother's Day diners.

The small pleasure boat crashed outside Monica's Riverview restaurant on I Street just east of the Antioch City boat ramp. Contra Costa County Fire Battalion Chief Bob Atlas said the incident prompted a full water rescue response with multiple land units and rescue boats.

"We were able make rescue and load the people onto Fireboat 8, which proceeded to the Marina here in Antioch and transferred them to ambulances to get to the hospital."

First responders tend to injured boaters near the Antioch Marina following a collision with the dock, May 10, 2026. Antioch boat rescue

One of the persons injured was taken to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek in an unknown condition, while the second person was treated at the scene and declined transport, Atlas said.

Con Fire did not immediate provide a cause of the crash. There is no dock for boaters at the site of the restaurant.