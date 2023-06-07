Case dismissed against men accused of burning Antioch woman's body; DA cites police racist text scandal

The two men accused of burning a woman's body in Antioch last year will not stand trial after the Contra Costa County District Attorney's determined the case was tainted too much by officers involved in the Antioch Police Department's racist texting scandal.

Ashton Montalvo, 32, and Deangelo Laraye Boone, 39, had both been facing arson and mutilation charges in connection with the death of 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman.

Sharlman's body was found badly burned on Oct. 17 on the Mokelumne Trail near Gentrytown Drive. Antioch police released photos of the jewelry she was wearing to help identify her.

No one was ever charged with her murder.

The Contra Costa DA's Office said Wednesday the investigation into Sharlman's death "relied heavily" on the work of Antioch PD officers embroiled in the racist text scandal.

"After thoroughly reviewing the officers' role in this case, applying relevant legal principles, and considering ethical responsibilities, the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office no longer has confidence in the integrity of this prosecution," said the DA's Office in a statement.

"Our office extends our deepest sympathies to the family of Mykaella Sharlman and we aspire to renew this prosecution if presented with the opportunity to do so."

According to the statement, dismissing the case now gives the DA's Office leeway to refile criminal charges against Montalvo and Boone if any new evidence is uncovered.

The dismissal of this case is the latest in the growing fallout from Antioch PD's scandal. Last month California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced his office is conducting a civil rights investigation into the department.

READ MORE ON THE ANTIOCH POLICE RACIST TEXT SCANDAL:

The department is already the target of local and federal investigations and lawsuits stemming from alleged rampant racism among its officers and the excessive use of force. In May, the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors approved more than $2 million in extra funding to help both the Public Defender's and DA's Offices handle cases related to the scandal.

Some 45 officers, nearly half of the department, are involved in the racist texting scandal, according to the Contra Costa County Public Defender's Office.

"It angers me. I'll be honest with you. It angers me. I think most people who know me I'm pretty low-key," Antioch Police Chief Steven Ford told CBS News Bay Area's Katie Nielsen during an exclusive sitdown interview in April. "Normally it takes a lot to kind of get me going. But I would be lying if I said I weren't, you know, very angry and frustrated with what I've read and seen over the past few weeks."

In the past year, Chief Ford worked with some of those officers in the small, tight-knit department.

"You think, wow, I mean, I've worked with this person and I've trusted this person, you know, we've been out here, you know, as they say, you know, on the street doing police work," said Ford. "And so it's very disappointing, very shocking, you know?"