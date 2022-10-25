Woman found dead and burned on Antioch trail identified; 2 people of interest arrested

ANTIOCH -- Police in Antioch on Monday confirmed the identity of a woman's whose body was found burned on a trail last week and announced the arrests of two people of interest in connection with her death.

Antioch police patrol car. CBS

The Antioch Police Department posted on its Facebook page late Monday afternoon that the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office positively identified the female victim as 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman based on her dental records.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family of this tragic and unfortunate incident," police said in their statement.

Police said the body was found on Oct. 17 at about 5:30 a.m. after a small fire was reported on the paved city trail north of Lopez Drive, between Gentrytown Drive and Contra Loma Boulevard.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and arson investigators and police detectives responded to the scene and opened a homicide investigation.

The following day, Antioch police released images of jewelry worn by the woman and sought the public's help identifying the homicide victim.

Police on Monday confirmed that two people of interest have been arrested in relation to Sharlman's death and are currently in police custody. Police did not identify the people of interest or the circumstances that led to their arrest.

The Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau thanked the public for their assistance in helping to identify Sharlman.

The incident remains an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information related to this event is asked to contact Detective Whitaker at wwhitaker@antiochca.gov or 925-779-6890. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH. All text tips are anonymous.