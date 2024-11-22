10-year-old Antioch girl fights back against would be carjacker, police say

A 10-year-old girl from Antioch is being credited for thwarting an attempted carjacking of her mother's vehicle by fighting off a would-be thief on Wednesday, police said.

According to officers, the girl's mother stopped by the Antioch Florist on Delta Fair Boulevard as she waited in the car with her siblings. While her mother was at the flower shop, an unknown man entered the driver's seat and attempted to steal the vehicle.

The girl, named Aliyah, jumped from the back seat. Police said Aliyah, "began pummeling the would be car thief with an onslaught of punches."

Police said the suspect fell from the driver's seat and fled on foot. Aliyah and her siblings then alerted their mother and called 911.

During the police investigation, DNA evidence was collected from the vehicle and officers located video which showed the suspect fleeing the scene.

10-Year-Old saves siblings from car thief with barrage of punches!! 🤜🏼💥🤛🏼👊🏼 Today officers visited ten year old... Posted by Antioch Police Department on Thursday, November 21, 2024

In a social media post, police said they visited Aliyah and her family the following day to give them a gift basket. The girl is the niece of one of their officers, Cruz Guzman.

No arrests have been announced in the case as of Friday.