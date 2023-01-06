Anticipation builds as Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to whopping $940 million Mega Millions jackpot jumps to whopping $940 million 00:20

SACRAMENTO -- Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize when a drawing is held Friday night.

California Lottery officials estimated the jackpot at $940 million Thursday night, according to a post on Twitter. A late surge in ticket buying could send it even higher.

Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.6 million.

No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $785 million Mega Millions jackpot. Tuesday's winning numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44, and Mega Ball 18.

The last time someone won a Mega Millions pot of gold bigger than $1 billion was July 29, in Illinois — a $1.337 billion prize.

"In more than 20 years since the game began in 2002, there have been just three larger jackpots than Friday's estimated prize," Mega Millions says. "The Mega Millions record remains $1.537 billion, won by a single ticket in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. Two years ago, a $1.05 billion prize was won in Michigan on January 22, 2021," and July's in Illinois.

There have been 23 drawings since the jackpot was last won on October 14.

Last month, a single winning Powerball ticket was sold in California for a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in lottery history. Its winner still hasn't been announced.

The $940 million is what a winner who takes the annuity option would get. That's paid out in 29 annual installments. But winners almost always choose the cash option, which for Friday's drawing will be at least an estimated $483.5 million.

Federal taxes are taken out and, depending on where the winner lives, state taxes are, as well.

And jackpots are split when more than one winning ticket is sold.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.