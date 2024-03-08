Another United flight out of San Francisco diverted to LAX due to aircraft issues

Another United Airlines flight that departed SFO was forced to land in Los Angeles early Friday evening due to problems with the aircraft's hydraulic system, according to airline officials.

A statement issued by United said that United Flight 821 from San Francisco International Airport to Mexico City International Airport, which departed at around 1 p.m., was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport because of an issue with the aircraft's hydraulic system.

The aircraft, an Airbus 320, landed safely. Passengers were deplaned at the gate without issue. Customers will continue their travel to MEX on a new aircraft scheduled to depart later Friday evening.

There were 105 passengers and five crew members on the flight. The release noted that the aircraft has three hydraulic systems for redundancy purposes. Preliminary information showed there was only an issue with one system on the aircraft.

The diverted flight comes the day after far more dramatic issues with another flight out of San Francisco. A United Airlines jet bound for Osaka, Japan lost a tire as it was taking off from SFO Thursday morning.

Airport officials said the incident happened at around 11:35 a.m. when United Airlines Flight 35 lost a piece of its landing gear. The tire, which could be seen falling from the jet's landing gear in video from the ground, landed in an employee parking lot at the airport and damaged two vehicles. The tire crushed one vehicle.

United Flight 35 landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport around 1:20 p.m. The flight had a total of 249 people on board.

"The 777-200 has six tires on each of its two main landing gear struts. The aircraft is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires," said a United Airlines spokesperson.