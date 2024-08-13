Annual theater festival from Tony winners underway in Palo Alto

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has kicked off its annual "New Works Festival," a beloved summer tradition that invites theater enthusiasts to witness the creation and development of new plays and musicals.

The festival runs from August 9 to August 18, featuring readings and special events that are open to the public.

Artistic Producer Jeffrey Lo felt honored to curate this year's lineup.

"I wasn't really raised to participate in theater, or the arts," he said.

Lo's journey into theater began in high school, where he explored acting, writing, and ultimately directing. He noted the joy in community building, while acknowledging a new found sense of responsibility.

"I really got to learn about the power of things like representation, the power of getting to speak up and share your voice, share your story."

The New Works Festival not only allows Lo's creative contributions to shine, but it also fosters an environment for other creatives to share their perspectives.

Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli emphasized the importance of audience interaction in the creative process.

"You get to sit in the audience, feel the creation, and be a part of the creation, because how you experience the art is what changes and impacts the art," she said.

Lo hopes that such interactions will promote understanding among diverse communities.

"We get the chance to really diversify and tell everyone's stories. And get the chance to learn about each other and see what makes us beautiful and unique, and also, what makes us beautiful, and the same."

Festival attendees can purchase a $65 Festival Pass for access to all performances or individual tickets for $25 each. Tickets are available for purchase online or in person on the day of the event, though advance purchase is recommended to ensure availability.