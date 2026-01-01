$20K reward offered for Native American woman from California missing since 1991

Authorities on the Northern California coast said a reward has been offered for a Native American woman who has been missing for nearly 35 years.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the $20,000 reward, seeking information into the disappearance of Andrea "Chick" White.

According to deputies, White was last seen on Jul. 31, 1991 on Highway 299 near the Blue Lake offramp, about 15 miles northeast of Eureka. White is described as a Native American woman with brown hair, brown eyes, standing about 5' tall and weighing about 115 pounds.

Andrea "Chick" White was last seen on Highway 299 in Humboldt County on Jul. 31, 1991. Humboldt County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said $15,000 is being offered by the Hoopa Valley Tribe, while another $5,000 is being offered by the Bureau of Indian Affairs Missing and Murdered Unit.

Anyone with information about White's disappearance is asked to contact cold case investigator Mike Fridley of the sheriff's office at 707-441-3024.