American Canyon police arrest 2 men for alleged DUI, guns and drug possession

American Canyon police arrested two men early Thursday morning on suspicion of gun possession and one of them was also allegedly driving drunk.

Police pulled over a white Toyota Camry on Newell Drive near American Canyon High School. The driver, identified as 34-year-old Damar Gaines from Vallejo, was suspected of driving under the influence.

American Canyon DUI drug guns arrest American Canyon Police Department

Police said they confirmed Gaines was impaired with a blood alcohol content allegedly twice the legal limit. They also discovered he had a suspended license due to a prior DUI arrest.

Gaines was arrested, and during a search of his vehicle, officers allegedly found a loaded, unregistered 9mm Smith & Wesson firearm under his seat.

Police searched the passenger, 37-year-old Deon Finley from Oakland, and allegedly found a concealed, loaded .40-caliber Glock handgun in his waistband that was also unregistered.

Officers also said Finley allegedly possessed illegal drugs.

The suspects were booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections on suspicion of gun, DUI and drug-related offenses.