Crime scene selfies lead to arrests in $100,000 burglary, Bay Area police say

Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area said a suspect's selfie from a crime scene helped lead to arrests in a $100,000 commercial burglary case.

According to police in American Canyon, officers were called to a business on Green Island Road on Monday following reports of a burglary. Officers said more than $100,000 in tools, copper wire and vehicles were stolen.

During the investigation, police identified two vehicles linked to the theft and shared information with other law enforcement agencies.

The next day, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office notified American Canyon police after stopping one of the suspect vehicles and detaining the driver.

American Canyon officers responded and obtained evidence from the driver, which allegedly included selfies of the driver committing the crimes. The driver, identified as 53-year-old Daniel Lemas of Hayward, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and was later booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections.

On Wednesday, police in Hayward found the second vehicle linked to the burglary detained the driver. American Canyon officers arrested the driver, identified as 49-year-old Dennis Tyijj of Hayward.

Authorities also served a search warrant at a location on Arden Road in Hayward. Police said some of the items stolen from the business were recovered.

Tyijj was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections on suspicion of felony conspiracy.