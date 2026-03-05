Rally honoring Olympic champion Alysa Liu at Oakland City Hall officially set

City leaders in Oakland have officially set a rally to honor Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu after winning gold at the Winter Olympics.

Mayor Barbara Lee's office announced the celebration will take place on Thursday, March 12 at Frank Ogawa Plaza outside City Hall beginning at noon.

"Alysa Liu is Oakland - her drive, her brilliance, her joy. Watching her claim gold for our city and our country filled every Oaklander with pride, and we are overjoyed to welcome her home," Lee said in a statement. "This rally is a celebration not just of an extraordinary champion, but of everything our community represents: grit, excellence, and the belief that Oakland always punches above its weight."

Liu is scheduled to appear in person at the event. While the rally is free and open to the public, registration is required.

Alysa Liu poses with her gold medal. Gabriel Bouys /AFP via Getty Images

Peter Gamez, president and CEO of Visit Oakland said, "We are thrilled to celebrate Alysa Liu's incredible accomplishments and proud that she is showing her love for Oakland on a global stage. When one of Oakland's own shines bright, they illuminate The Town and showcase the spirit of our community."

Liu grew up in Oakland and trained at the Oakland Ice Center. After becoming the youngest women's champion in history at the age of 13, Liu abruptly retired following the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, before announcing her return two years later.

At the Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Liu became the first U.S. woman in 24 years to win an individual gold medal in figure skating. She also won gold in the team figure skating event at the games.