Allegedly abusive parents arrested; Missing Stockton children found in drug littered home

STOCKTON -- Three children ranging in age from 9 to 16, who were reported missing after their allegedly abusive parents failed to surrender then to child protection services, have been found in a Stockton home filled with drugs and paraphernalia.

On its Facebook page, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Michael Pinon and 35-year-old Karri Dominguez were being held on warrants for child abduction, child abuse and disobeying a court order.

The drama began last week when the children were declared missing after Dominguez did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services at the pre-arranged time and place.

A court ordered the surrender due to "substantial danger to the physical and emotional health" of the children.

On Monday at 1:15 a.m., a deputy stopped a car for expired registration in the area of Main Street and Olive Avenue in east Stockton.

Pinon was located in the passenger seat of the vehicle and taken into custody without incident. The driver, 36-year-old Laura Burkett, was also arrested and booked on a warrant.

Then, shortly after 11:00 a.m., detectives and deputies located Dominguez and the children inside a residence in the 17000-block of Stone Cellar Way in the city of Lathrop.

Methamphetamine, meth pipes and other drugs were located throughout the house, easily within reach of the children.

Two other children, along with two adults, were in the home at the time. Lathrop Police responded and took over that portion of the investigation.

The three children -- 9-year-old Christopher, 11-year-old Evangeline, and 16-year-old Angelica -- were left in the care of CPS, who is working to place them with family.

