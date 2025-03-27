Alleged MS-13 gang member arrested in San Francisco by local ICE and FBI officers

The Trump administration on Thursday announced a nationwide sweep that led to the arrests of several alleged MS-13 gang members, including one who was taken into custody in San Francisco a day earlier.

The San Francisco office of the bureau posted about the arrest of the Salvadoran national on X Wednesday afternoon.

According to the FBI, Santos Rodriguez-Aleman is an alleged member of the MS-13 gang with a criminal history including convictions in El Salvador for drug and firearms trafficking and homicide.

This morning, #FBSanFrancisco assisted @EROSanFrancisco with the arrest of MS13 gang member and Salvadoran national, Santos Rodriguez-Aleman, in San Francisco. Rodriguez-Aleman's criminal history includes convictions in El Salvador for trafficking drugs/firearms, and homicide. pic.twitter.com/DI5NzcTnJh — FBI SanFrancisco (@FBISanFrancisco) March 26, 2025

The FBI assisted San Francisco-based ICE officers with the arrest, according to the post.

The arrest was just one of many happening throughout the country. On Thursday, FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi joined Virginia law enforcement to announce the arrest of a top leader for the MS-13 gang.

"The task force is going to go everywhere it is needed across the united states to bring the form of justice and measured security and safety that our American citizens deserve," Patel said

Bondi lauded the early morning arrest of the suspected gang leader from El Salvador, identified as 24-year-old Henrry Josue Villatoro Santos, who was taken into custody in northern Virginia on an outstanding administrative immigration warrant, according to court papers. He was charged with illegal gun possession after agents found several firearms during the search of his home.

Bondi described the suspect as one of MS-13's top three leaders in the United States and said he was living in the U.S. illegally.