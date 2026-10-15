Pop-up all-electric mobile home in San Francisco demonstrates carbon-free buildings of the future

During San Francisco's Fleet Week as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flexed their power in the sky, along the Embarcadero a different kind of power popped up and plugged in.

"This is the all-electric home of the future," senior building decarbonization coordinator for the San Francisco Environment Department Nik Kaestner said.

Behind him was an 18 x 8-foot mobile showroom known as the Clean Energy Dream Home. Here, community members and visitors learned and interacted with the electric equipment. The home was powered by a Ford EV.

"While this electric pickup might not be as powerful as a jet plane, it's powerful enough to power the electric dream home for several days," said Kaestner.

Inside the structure were modern, clean energy appliances that promise a healthier, more comfortable, and climate-friendly home. It included heat pumps used to heat and cool spaces as well as replace gas water heaters. The technology behind the pumps, using electricity and refrigerant, is simple and efficient.

Kaestner said all-electric homes are a very important step to a carbon-free society. With California phasing out new natural gas heaters, Pacific Gas and Electric says customers can save an average of $714 per year by switching from gas to heat pump technology.

Another zero emissions appliance on display: the induction cooktop.

"So, what you are seeing here is an induction stove that uses magnetism to heat the pot," Kaestner said as he touched a button on the surface to turn it on.

The device depends on electromagnets to work. With a gas stove, most of the heat escapes into your kitchen. Induction stoves send energy to the pot bring water to a boil in half the time of what would be needed with a gas stove.

Kaestner also showed off an electric fireplace.

"If you have an all-electric home, you may still want the comfort and warmth from a fireplace," Kaestner said. "Except this one produces no pollution."

The Dream House caught the eye of Chris Benitez who stopped to ask some questions.

"We have a 1946 gravity furnace in our house that still works. But i would love to go replace with an electric," Benitez said.

According to the United Nations, nearly 40% of climate-warming gases come from fossil fuels used to heat, cool, light, and power our homes and offices. A Stanford University study also links the use of gas-powered appliances to a higher risk of childhood asthma, as well as other chronic respiratory problems.

"Just moving away from fossil fuels is the main motivator for me and getting away from gas," Benitez said.

"The most important benefit for an all-electric home is that it's a healthier home because there is no gas combustion happening within your four walls," Kaestner added.

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that offers Californians the choice as well as the financial support to get off the gas grid and electrify their homes. The Clean Energy Choice Act, introduced by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park), requires utilities to offer homeowners a financial incentive to disconnect from gas and electrify the home when gas service line repairs are scheduled.

There are other ways to discover rebates and financial incentives to electrify your home by zip code, region, and through state programs.