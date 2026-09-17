Watch CBS News
Local News

Vacant multi-story building in Alameda damaged in overnight fire

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

Fire crews in Alameda battled a fire that damaged a vacant building early Thursday morning.

According to the Alameda Fire Department, the fire was reported at a multi-story structure on the 2300 block of Rainbow Court, near Sunrise Court, around 1:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire that had quickly spread to the entire building.

alameda-vacant-building-fire-091726-01.jpg
Firefighters on the scene of a fire at a vacant building on Rainbow Court in Alameda on Sep. 17, 2026. Alameda Fire Department

Crews were able to knock down the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring structures. There were no reports of injuries.

Fire investigators were at the scene Thursday morning. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue