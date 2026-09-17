Vacant multi-story building in Alameda damaged in overnight fire

Fire crews in Alameda battled a fire that damaged a vacant building early Thursday morning.

According to the Alameda Fire Department, the fire was reported at a multi-story structure on the 2300 block of Rainbow Court, near Sunrise Court, around 1:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire that had quickly spread to the entire building.

Firefighters on the scene of a fire at a vacant building on Rainbow Court in Alameda on Sep. 17, 2026. Alameda Fire Department

Crews were able to knock down the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring structures. There were no reports of injuries.

Fire investigators were at the scene Thursday morning. The cause of the fire has not been determined.