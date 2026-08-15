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Good Samaritan shot in Alameda parking lot during struggle with suspect, police say

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

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A good Samaritan was wounded in a shooting in an Alameda shopping center parking lot on Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to the South Shore Center parking lot around 1:15 p.m., determining that a victim was approached by a person who demanded their property. 

Officers said that when the victim refused, a struggle ensued. A good Samaritan who saw what was unfolding attempted to help the victim.

But then a gun was fired and the good Samaritan was shot in the leg, police said. They were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

The first victim was treated and released at the scene. 

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and arrested. Their identification and the charges they face were not released.

Police said the incident remains under investigation. 

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