Alameda man reported missing last week found dead in water

ALAMEDA – An Alameda man who was reported missing by his family earlier this month was found dead in the water on Wednesday, police said.

According to officers, relatives of 56-year-old Angel Ambriz reported him missing on March 23.

During the investigation, officers obtained video footage that showed him walking at the Marina Village Yacht Harbor shortly before 2 a.m. on March 18. On Wednesday, police said Ambriz was located in the water near the harbor.

Angel Ambriz was reported missing on March 23, 2023. Police in Alameda said Ambriz was found dead on March 29, 2023. Alameda Police Department

"This passing is devastating for our community," police said Wednesday. "Please keep his grieving loved ones in your thoughts during this difficult time."

Additional details about Ambriz's disappearance were not immediately available.

Police said that additional follow-up in the case will be conducted by detectives and the Coroner's Bureau of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.