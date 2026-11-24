Bay Area coastal communities were bracing for king tide flooding on Tuesday. Officials in Alameda issued warnings on Monday about the potential for flooding, but it never really materialized.

Still, curious residents traveled to the city's beaches to take in the sights.

Alameda had been preparing for the worst but hoping for the best. On Tuesday, the city got its wish. The seas were calm and there was no disaster, but lots of people living along Shore Line Drive seemed fascinated by what it might look like.

"I wanted to see what it's like at high tide," said resident Tom Fogarty. "I think it's going to be very close."

"You know, you see all the worst stuff on the internet, so you're, like, 'Whoa, ho, ho! Let's check it out!'" said resident Alan Wilk.

"I woke up and the first thing I thought about in the morning was, I have to go check on the tides," resident Charles Zhou said. "I hear it's going to be crazy today."

Zhou snapped a picture of a flood barrier the city had erected on the beach. A short time later, the water was up to the barrier, and the beach was gone.

"And it just came up really quickly," he said. "It alarms me, yes. I have never seen it like this."

The fear was that the water would rise up enough to crest over the sand berms and into the neighborhood. But with such calm conditions on Tuesday, it stayed within its boundaries. The only minor street flooding came at the corner of Shore Line and Grand Street, where bay water percolated up through the city's storm drains. But within about an hour, the tide began receding and the intersection drained quickly.

Wilk brought his visiting family out to see the king tide, but they seemed a little underwhelmed.

"So, I made everybody come out here, but they don't know what the beach normally looks like," he said. "I'm, like, 'Whoa! Look at that! It's pretty high, huh?' So they're, like, 'I don't know, looks like a nice beach.' Well, I'm impressed! Because I know what the beach normally looks like."

It was a very high tide but, thankfully, it was no disaster. Things could be very different on Wednesday, when stormy weather could push the waves even higher, giving rain that falls in the city no where to go.

If there was a disaster in Alameda on Tuesday, it was in the downtown area where traffic was once again gridlocked because of Caltrans' closure of the Posey Tube. The tunnel is scheduled to remain shut down until Friday at 5 p.m. as a precaution for flooding.

Back out on the beach, resident Jennifer Howell said she had never seen the water level that high.

"I haven't, but this is the first year that I've really paid attention to it," Howell said. "I think we're all paying a little closer attention to the water, in general."

She and her friend Jenny Hartigan are both schoolteachers who use the beach as a natural classroom to learn about climate change.

"Students come out here and they take photographs of the king tides," Hartigan said. "Because they know that this is going to be, this is a really good way of visualizing what future sea level is going to be like."

Fogarty said he had no doubt that the threat of flooding will be part of his city's future. He was just surprised at how fast it's coming.

"I just think this has been sort of accelerated," he said. "I think people know that it's going to happen someday, but I don't think people realized that it could be upon us so quickly."