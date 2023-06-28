Alameda County takes initial step towards banning spectators at sideshows

ALAMEDA COUNTY – Officials in Alameda County took a big step in trying to rein in sideshows Tuesday by giving initial approval to a proposed law to make it illegal to even watch one of the illicit car-stunt events.

One big amendment in the ordinance that was passed by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors by a vote of 4-1 was that being a spectator at a sideshow could now land individuals in jail for three months. The original proposal was for standard sentencing of six months.

However, supporters say punishment isn't the goal of the ordinance but rather to get sideshows to stop completely.

Sideshows have only increased it seems since the advent of cell phones and social medica which helps spread the videos of hundreds of people gathered and recording cars executing stunts and spinning donuts in the middle of an intersection.

More recently, they have become more chaotic and dangerous with people shooting off guns. At one recent sideshow in Oakland, a car was set ablaze and repeatedly rammed by another vehicle.

The proposed law means anyone within 200 feet of a sideshow could be subject to a $1,000 fine and three months in jail.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office hopes it will serve as a deterrent and a mechanism to get people to disperse.

"Those that don't self-disperse are the ones we're going to talk to and manage. And we'll use all of the resources and technology that's available to us to make that decision," said Alameda County Sheriff's Commander Dave Blanchard.

But a number of questions remain about the legality of the ordinance, specifically its constitutional when it comes to the First Amendment, since sideshows are happening in public spaces.

There are also concerns about the racial component of enforcement.

Time and time again, I've seen a huge disproportionate amount of Black and Brown people get swept up simply because they are Black and Brown. And this ordinance has the potential to do that," said public defender Brendon Woods during the hearing on the ordinance.

The ordinance is up for second reading on July 11th. If approved again, it would then become effective in 30 days.

While the law is being debated by Alameda County officials, it would only apply to unincorporated areas of the county which would not include Oakland.