Oakland man arrested after alleged theft of Alameda County vehicles

Authorities in Alameda County said a man has been arrested in connection with the theft of multiple county vehicles from an Oakland garage, including vehicles belonging to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said it learned just before 7:20 a.m. on Sunday that the Alameda County Parking Garage at 165 13th Street had been burglarized.

A total of five vehicles were stolen, including two belonging to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, two belonging to another Alameda County agency, and one belonging to a rental car company.

Investigators were able to recover four of them using license plate reader surveillance cameras. Each vehicle was discovered within a one-and-a-half-mile radius of the parking garage.

A 2025 blue Ford Explorer was still missing early Sunday, but deputies tracked it down later in the afternoon and arrested the driver. The driver, identified as 56-year-old Darryl Roach, was detained on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to jail records, Roach is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office added in a statement on Sunday that it would take inventory of the vehicles, but it's believed the suspects did not steal any equipment from inside the vehicles.