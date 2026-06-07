Multiple Alameda County Sheriff's Office vehicles stolen from Oakland parking garage

Multiple Alameda County Sheriff's Office vehicles were stolen from an Oakland parking garage, and one of them remains missing, the sheriff's office said Sunday.

The sheriff's office said it learned just before 7:20 a.m. that the Alameda County Parking Garage, at 165 13th Street, had been burglarized and that five sheriff's office vehicles were taken.

Investigators were able to recover four of them using license plate reader surveillance cameras, and are still searching for the last one.

The remaining stolen vehicle is described as a 2025 blue Ford Explorer with California exempt license plate 1685265. While the vehicle does not have an insignia or emblems, it is equipped with overhead emergency lighting, sirens and radio equipment. It also has a black front push-bar bumper.

"Due to the presence of emergency equipment in the stolen vehicle, members of the public should exercise caution if approached by individuals claiming to be law enforcement in the vehicle matching the above description," the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, residents may call 911 or their local law enforcement agency to verify the officer's identity and the vehicle involved.

"We want to reassure residents that this case is being treated with the highest priority, and investigators are employing all available resources to recover the vehicles and ensure public safety," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office added that it's taking inventory of the vehicles, but it's believed the suspects did not steal any equipment from inside the vehicles.