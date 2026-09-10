Wrong-way driver crashes on I-580 in Alameda County, leading to standoff

A driver accused of fleeing from Alameda County sheriff's deputies ended up driving the wrong way on Interstate 580, crashing into another vehicle and triggering a temporary freeway shutdown before the driver and passenger were arrested, officials said.

The incident began around 11:25 a.m. when the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said a deputy attempted to stop a blue Ford Mustang for a traffic violation.

The driver didn't yield, but deputies did not pursue the Mustang due to concerns for public safety, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle was later located using automated license plate reader technology. The Mustang was later seen traveling the wrong way on eastbound I-580 before crashing into another vehicle and continuing to flee.

California Highway Patrol officers in the area attempted a high-risk traffic stop, and the driver of the Mustang continued on until the vehicle became disabled and stopped.

What came next was a complete shutdown of the highway, in both directions, as investigators worked to get the driver and the sole passenger to exit the vehicle and surrender.

Investigators said the passenger eventually got out and surrendered, while the driver continued refusing commands until deputies deployed a chemical irritant. This forced the driver to exit the vehicle, and he was taken into custody.

Both individuals were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries deputies said were not life-threatening. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was also taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.