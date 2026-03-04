Alameda County funding 10 housing projects with $50M from Measure W

Alameda County is awarding $50 million in Measure W Home Together Funds, and it's expected to help deliver over 900 new permanently affordable homes.

Jesse Williams knows just how influential this will be for some people.

"All of a sudden you're sitting on a bench not knowing what to do," said Williams, remembering the time he was unhoused and sleeping on a park bench. "Twenty years ago, but still a memory very fresh in my mind. Just ended up homeless all of a sudden. Some family issues, we lost some property and not knowing what to do. It was so sudden."

Now, Williams is housed and works at Saint Mary's Center in Oakland, helping others who are living on the street find their way to housing.

And on Wednesday, Alameda County awarded $50 million in Measure W Home Together Funds to 10 projects under the Multifamily Homelessness Solutions Program.

"I think it's really past due for that money to be released, so that people can benefit from it," said Williams.

Measure W was passed by voters in 2020. It's a half-cent sales tax to support homelessness services, housing, health services and system infrastructure. Distributing that money was held up by a legal battle.

It was last year that the county decided that 80% of the revenue would go toward homelessness. Collectively, the awarded projects are expected to deliver 900 new permanently affordable homes, including 346 for people experiencing homelessness.

The projects are located throughout Alameda County, but half are in Oakland, including Liberation Park, Brighter Bancroft Senior Homes, 500 Lake Park, 3135 San Pablo, and East 12th Circle.

Mayor Barbara Lee says the funding is desperately needed in Oakland.

"Oakland is the epicenter of this crisis, and not by coincidence it's a product of decades of redlining, disinvestment and displacement," said Lee.

The other projects are at 1247 McKay in Alameda, Downtown Livermore, Ephesian Legacy Court and People's Park Supportive in Berkeley, and Thornton Avenue in Newark.

"It will have a real and lasting impact on the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors as well as our neighborhoods," said Lee. "Measure W is a lifeline for our town."

Alameda County says projects were selected based on their readiness to move forward quickly and leverage additional state and federal funding.

The goal is to have all projects start progressing in the next few months. Williams is crossing his fingers.

"I have to stay positive," Williams stated. "I have to hope that this comes to fruition and it actually starts aiding the people it needs to aid."