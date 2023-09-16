Alameda County D.A. charges 3 youths in Skyline High School shooting

Skyline High School in Oakland to be closed day after shooting as police continue to investigate

Skyline High School in Oakland to be closed day after shooting as police continue to investigate

OAKLAND -- Three youths have been charged in connection with a shooting at Skyline High School in Oakland on Sept. 5, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

One youth was charged with assault with a firearm 245 and an enhancement of shooting at an occupied area.

The second youth was charged with possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school along with carrying a loaded weapon in public.

The third youth was charged with possession of a firearm after a gun was discovered at his home the day after the shooting.

"We are fortunate that no one was killed or injured in this incident, but we are sending the message that if you are in illegal possession of a gun and attempt to harm others, you will be held accountable," District Attorney Pamela Price said in a statement.

On Tuesday Sept. 5, Oakland police officers received a call of shots fired near the campus in the Oakland Hills. at around 11:30 a.m.

The school was placed on lockdown in response. Police officers, along with officers from the California Highway Patrol and Alameda County Sheriff's deputies, searched the campus. There were no injuries in connection with the shooting, police said.

Initially, police took two individuals into custody and recovered a firearm on the day of the shooting. Officers arrested a third juvenile and recovered a second firearm on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

