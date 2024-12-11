In Eastern Contra Costa County, need for affordable housing grows

The search for affordable housing in the Bay Area has pushed a lot of people further and further from urban areas to places like Oakley, in far eastern Contra Costa County.

But even out there, it's getting expensive. And it's now spurring a push for affordable projects.

"A year and six months ago, I lost my husband," explained Araceli Solis. "We had to move closer to my family to this little place where we are all together. I don't have a place to cook for them. My mom has to cook for my daughters."

Not long after Solis lost her husband, her landlord decided to increase her rent. She was forced to move into a family member's small apartment, with her three daughters. That chapter, however, is about to come to an end.

"It means a lot," she said of her upcoming housing placement. "I'm so grateful, blessed."

"So here, we were able to partner with the city of Oakley, which had four existing lots that were surplus lands," explained Lori Sanson.

Sanson is President of the YellowRoof Foundation, which just cut the ribbon on the Solis family's new home; It is affordable rental housing, developed in partnership with Oakley, a collection of home builders and private donors. And it came at a bargain.

"At less than $260,000 per door." she said of the homes "Compared to the local Bay Area average per door for an affordable unit."

Some of the cost savings are built into the homes.

"They are all the same," Sanson said. "Which helps bring them to the market affordably."

That's four identical buildings, two units in each one. And the downstairs units are designed for three children.

"Here in the one-bedroom unit we will most often find a single parent with one child," Sanson said.

And that's exactly the kind of family getting squeezed in a place where people once retreated for affordability. The average Oakley

home price has now surpassed $700,000. And rents have climbed as well, jumping more than $100,000 in the past five years. For these new homes, rent will be no more than 30% of the household income, which could help those who might get squeezed out by the state median income thresholds.

"That is still not affordable. $1,600 to $2,000 a month," Sanson said of many affordable pricing arrangements. "Some people might say 'Wow for a $3,000 unit that's amazing.' That's not affordable for so many hard-working families in this community."

"I know my daughters are going to be doing better at school because they'll have their own place to do their homework," Solis said. "They're not going to be distracted because they're all together in one place. It means a lot to me."

For Solis, it's a chance to get her family grounded, in their own sufficient space. And she calls that a blessing.

"I lost my hopes," Solid said. "But now they're coming back. Everything's coming to place. I'm really happy."

The eight families that will be living here were placed through the school system, which works to identify students that are facing housing challenges or might even be at risk of outright homelessness. Making the news even better for them, the foundation hopes to give everyone a chance to move in before Christmas.