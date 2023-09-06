Addition of flag football to high school sports giving girls, women new opportunities

The addition of flag football to high school sports is giving girls in the region, and across the state, the chance to play a game they love and women new opportunities.

High school sophomore Isabel Murray loves football.

She grew up watching Pittsburg Steelers games every weekend but never imagined she would get the chance to play.

"It's really cool. I mean, I grew up watching TJ Watt, and now I'm, you know, a linebacker on the field," said Murray.

Isabel is one of 25 girls who made Sacred Heart Cathedral's inaugural flag football team.

The Fighting Irish are just one of hundreds of varsity girl's flag football teams that were created this year after the state officially added the sport to high school athletics.

Kristin Ray is SHC's head coach.

"I'm just happy that it's here; it's available. It extends their athletic careers. It gives them another opportunity to show what they have. It's not only a boy's sport, girls can do it too," said Ray.

Not only is the sport finally giving girls the opportunity to play one of the country's most popular sports, but it's also giving women more opportunities to get involved.

Sacred Heart's entire coaching staff is female.

"Purposely wanted it that way just so the girls can see like, not only is there an opportunity for you guys to play flag football here but there's also coaching opportunities too — and girls and women do that too," said Ray.

Isabel told me she loves having an all-women coaching staff.

She said she believes the sport is not only going to be great for their team but also believes it will inspire a whole new generation of female athletes.

"I think that by giving girls the ability to play at the high school level is going to encourage the growth of flag football and other female sports at local levels, and higher levels, collegiate and professional," said Murray.

The Fighting Irish's first game is Wednesday.

They're expectations are high, but their excitement is even higher.