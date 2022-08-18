Acclaimed San Francisco Taiko Dojo facing eviction from practice studio

SAN FRANCISCO -- A beloved Bay Area music institution is getting forced out of its South San Francisco practice studio after a massive rent hike.

The San Francisco Taiko Dojo is the very first taiko group in North America. Sensei Grandmaster Seiichi Tanaka is the founding father of taiko in the United States.

SF Taiko Dojo eviction. CBS

He was the first ever to perform taiko Japanese drums at the Cherry Blossom Festival in San Francisco's Japantown in 1968.

"For me to play taiko is very meaningful now," said Sensei Tanaka. "I am a frontier for this country, so my life and taiko together now."

But now his famous taiko group may be coming to an end. The San Francisco Taiko Dojo is getting kicked out of their South San Francisco taiko practice studio at the end of the month after new landlords tripled their rent.

They have no choice but to pack up their their historical drums that number over 100. Sensei Tanaka's son Ryuma Tanaka said it was the end of an era.

"Of course, I'm proud of my father's legacy and being the very first taiko group in United States in 1968. And I think not just myself and all the performers and all our alumni and students over the years have really come through and tried really hard and tried to fight really hard to keep the legacy going," said Ryuma.

Sensei Tanaka said he has more to give to the community. He's not giving up without a fight.

"I started re-disciplining myself," said Sensei Tanaka. "I walk, some tai chi movement. Sometime, I still do practice. So I'm going back to this. 80 years old! To challenge myself."

KPIX reached out to the new landlords, but they refused to comment.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Taiko Dojo must move out by the end of August. They are hoping someone has an affordable practice space for them to rent or a storage unit for their taiko drums. Otherwise they will have to stop practicing and give away some of their special instruments.