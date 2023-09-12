Aaron Rodgers tears Achilles tendon in New York Jets debut, is out for the season

Jets win despite Aaron Rodgers' injury New York Jets win in overtime despite potentially serious injury to quarterback Aaron Rodgers 02:13

Aaron Rodgers is out for the season after the New York Jets star quarterback tore his Achilles during the team's season opener against the Buffalo Bills, the NFL confirmed on Tuesday. The Jets posted a "get well soon" tweet following reports of the MRI confirming the severity of his injury.

Not the way any of us wanted it to go, but we know the commitment you've made to this team will continue to impact us moving forward.



Get well soon, @AaronRodgers12. pic.twitter.com/cKcYzjh4BZ — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023

Rodgers' debut in a Jets uniform lasted four plays until he was sacked in the first quarter and left with the injury to his left Achilles tendon. The Jets still managed to defeat the Bills in a thrilling overtime victory, 22-16.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.