A weak tornado causes commercial building damage in Carson

Carson EF-O tornado causes commercial building damage Carson EF-O tornado causes commercial building damage 02:36

National Weather Service meteorologists have classified an 8:50 a.m. wind event in Carson Thursday as a weak EF-0 tornado.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a tree that had toppled over due to some wind event.

When they arrived, they saw substantial damage to the roof of the Del Amo Behavioral Health Systems building on Avalon Boulevard in Carson.

KCALNews reporter Rina Nakano said at least one car had been damaged but the person was able to drive away from the scene.

A man working inside a neighboring building said he thought the noise was a low-flying airplane until he looked outside.

"I just got up to look at our glass window and could see our palm trees, that are you know fairly large, were blowing sideways. We thought, well, we're having a little tornado and then all of a sudden you see that tree topple over," said Alan McAllister.

While the scene looks chaotic, no one was reportedly hurt.

Meteorologists reported the brief, weak Thursday morning tornado hit a small area in Carson/ Compton with winds at 75 mph.