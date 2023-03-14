Watch CBS News
71-year-old arrested, 8 pounds of meth seized in Santa Rosa raid

SANTA ROSA -- Capping a two-month investigation, Santa Rosa police raided a local home, arresting a 71-year-old man and seizing 8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 2 ounces of suspected cocaine.

Santa Rosa police said detectives began an investigation into a methamphetamine distributing operation in January.

Eventually, enough evidence was collected to get a search warrant issued. On Monday morning, detectives and members of the SRPD Narcotics Team executed the search warrant at a residence in the 2500 block of Kenton Ct in Santa Rosa.

 Detectives detained 71-year-old Santa Rosa resident, Jesus Esquivel Hernandez, and then conducted a search of the residence.

During the search, approximately 8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 2 ounces of suspected cocaine and approximately $8,000 in currency were located in Hernandez' bedroom. 

Additional suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale was located on Hernandez at the time he was detained.

Hernandez has booked into the Sonoma county jail on drug possession for sale charges. 

