7-year-old on bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in Fremont

FREMONT -- A young child died from injuries after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Montrose Avenue in Fremont Friday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the police department, on Friday at approximately 3:45 p.m., a vehicle was traveling on Montrose Avenue and hit a 7 year-old on a bicycle. The driver stopped after the collision and remained on scene until police arrived.

Police said officers and medical personnel provided first aid to the juvenile before he was transported to an area hospital. Despite the efforts of staff, the juvenile unfortunately passed away.

Traffic Investigators responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation into the collision. Traffic is being diverted from the area and detours around the accident scene will likely last into the early morning while police conduct their investigation.

Police said additional details will be made available as the investigation progresses.