61-year-old woman injured in early morning shooting in San Francisco's Mission

SAN FRANCISCO – A shooting in San Francisco's Mission District early Thursday left a 61-year-old woman injured, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 5 a.m. in the 1900 block of Mission Street, where the victim was sitting with her friends when she was shot, police said.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

No arrest has been made in the case and San Francisco police have not released any suspect information. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.