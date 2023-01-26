5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting

CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.

With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy.

Campbell Police Department

The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd.

Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of dollars' worth of camera equipment.

As the suspects fled to their awaiting vehicle, an employee followed them outside and several shots were fired striking the victim.

Upon the arrival, officers discovered the employee with multiple gunshot wounds and promptly transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where life-saving measures were immediately implemented.

Dispatchers received numerous calls from eyewitnesses and detectives worked to notify regional agencies and provided details of the crime as the investigation progressed.

The suspects were taken into custody in San Leandro.

"We understand that incidents of this nature can generate feelings of fear and anxiety, " Campbell Police Chief Gary Berg said in a new release. "I want to assure our community that those who come to Campbell and threaten the safety of our community will be held accountable for their actions."