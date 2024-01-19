Packers fans arrive in Bay Area for latest playoff showdown vs. 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO INT'L AIRPORT – As Saturday night's playoff showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers nears, Cheeseheads have arrived in the Bay Area.

Excitement filled the air at San Francisco International Airport as Packers fans, Jason and Karmin Sleder, landed for an unforgettable weekend in the Bay Area.

The couple from Traverse City, Michigan, shared their enthusiasm for the trip and their beloved team.

" We went to the New Year's game in Minneapolis, and they beat the Vikings. So we went to Lambeau the next weekend and they we beat the Bears. Our trip to Dallas last weekend was canceled, but we decided we're going on another road game, so here we are," said Karmin Sleder.

The Sleders were not alone in their journey, as Green Bay fans descended on the Bay Area to support their team against the 49ers. Even a relative of Packers coach Matt LaFleur found herself on the same flight, the couple said.

"So that right there is Coach Matt LaFleur's aunt," Jason Sleder said, holding up his phone showing a photo. "We met her, we were hanging out in line talking about it. Of course we're in the San Francisco gate and because we're obviously dressed for the game, it brought up some questions and she was like, 'Oh my gosh, my nephew is Matt LaFleur.'"

For many fans, the pre-game experience is just as crucial as the game itself. At The Patio in Palo Alto, Packers enthusiasts gathered for the free Packers Everywhere pep rally.

"We're from the La Crosse, Wisconsin area, and it was below zero when we left. So we're really enjoying the weather here…we're enjoying the cuisine, the friendliness of the people here, it's been wonderful. And of course, we're gonna win tomorrow," expressed Scott Cup, a devoted Packers fan.

Scott and his wife Lori, like many others, planned to extend the celebration beyond the game.

"On Sunday, we're hoping to go to the Three Fat Boys Winery because it was started by three offensive linemen from the Packers. So we're going up there and it's a Packer thing. So, everything Packers," shared Lori Cup.

Regardless of the game's outcome, Packers fans expressed their eagerness to explore the Bay Area. The Sleders, in particular, had a packed itinerary.

"We're staying downtown tonight, in Fisherman's Wharf, and then we're gonna hang out," Karmin Sleder said. The pair said were also planning to attend a Packers tailgate near Levi's Stadium.

Saturday's matchup is the 10th playoff meeting between the Packers and 49ers, an NFL record. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.