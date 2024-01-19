Bay Area rappers Saweetie and P-Lo drop new 49ers playoff anthem "Do It For The Bay"

A pair of well-known Bay Area hip-hop artists teamed up with the San Francisco 49ers to create a new song to hype up Niner Nation as the playoff run begins Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.

Saweetie and P-Lo released the Niner-centric anthem "Do It For The Bay" Thursday night, though the official video wasn't shared via social media until Friday morning.

The two artists with deep Bay Area ties -- Saweetie is from Santa Clara, while P-Lo was raised in Pinole -- open the song with multiple references to local icon E-40's 2019 song "Niner Gang" that came out during the team's 8-0 undefeated run that season. The video posted to YouTube and shared by the team on social media platform X features the two rappers performing mixed with footage from some of the team's victories in the regular season.

"We're grateful to iconic Bay Area artists and 49ers Faithful, Saweetie and P-Lo, for creating a song that celebrates our team and gives The Faithful a new song for their gameday soundtracks," said 49ers Senior Director of Brand Marketing Allie Dicken in a press statement announcing the collaboration. "We're lucky to be based in a region that is thriving with talent, diversity, and innovation, and excited that Saweetie and P-Lo were able to capture those values in this new anthem for The Bay."

Grammy-nominated artist Saweetie (real name Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper) has familial bonds to both the Bay Area hip-hop scene and the team: her uncle is famed platinum rapper MC Hammer and her grandfather is Willie Harper, who played linebacker for the 49ers and was part of the team that won Super Bowl XVI in 1981.

Filipino-American Bay Area rapper and producer P-Lo (aka Paolo Rodriguez) has established himself as a hitmaker, collaborating with such local notables as E-40 and Too $hort as well as providing beats for hits by Yo Gotti, Wiz Khalifa and Kehlani.

"Do It For The Bay" is available on streaming platforms including Spotify (where the team has added it to their official playlist) and Apple Music.