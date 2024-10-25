49ers, Cowboys limping into latest chapter of storied rivalry; 3 big things to watch

49ers Experience: 49ers and Cowboys are both ready for next chapter in their rivalry

Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Vernon Davis, and an entourage of A-list San Francisco 49ers stars roamed the sidelines before Week 5 a year ago. It was a "who's who" before San Francisco took on the Dallas Cowboys.

Rightfully so. The 49ers came into that game 4-0 and the Cowboys right behind them at 3-1. It was the biggest test of the season up to that point for Brock Purdy and his offense. He aced it. San Francisco won 42-10. Purdy tossed four touchdowns, and the defense picked off Dak Prescott three times.

If the A-listers came for that game, who would show up this Sunday? The 49ers are in last place in the NFC West after the Los Angeles Rams' victory on Thursday night, while the Cowboys are in third place in the NFC East. The 49ers have yet to win two games in a row. The Cowboys lost games by 38 and 25 points.

A lot can change in a year. What's remained the same is that these teams still engage in a bitter rivalry. This game will air on Sunday Night Football. And oddly enough, it might just be the biggest test of the year for Brock Purdy and his offense for many different reasons. Here are three big things for Week 8.

Offense, offense, offense?

Similar to Ferris Bueller, the 49ers offense has felt absent this season. But the numbers aren't that far off from a season ago. In 2023, they averaged 28.9 points per game. That number has fallen to 25.7 through seven weeks of this season.

The bigger issue is the turnovers. Brock Purdy can't seem to keep the football out of defenders' hands. He has already thrown seven interceptions this season. He threw 11 all of last year. There have been four combined rushing and receiving fumbles to go along with that.

"We've turned the ball over in all of the games that we've lost," tight end George Kittle said. "I think that's really tough."

Kittle sees the turnovers as an issue. Maybe they bounce back this week. The Cowboys have forced just five takeaways this season which ranks 27th in the league. Dallas' turnover differential is -6.

Purdy admitted he has to play better. After all, it's a rivalry game and he knows what's at stake.

"Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys as a 49er, it's really special. And so, we all take pride in that and are thankful to be able to play in this game. And yeah, it's a rivalry, so there's nothing better than that."

The San Francisco 49ers offense gets set at the line of scrimmage against the Dallas Cowboys defense prior to the snap during an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on October 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Ryan Kang / Getty Images

Medic!

The hardest working group in the 49ers building right now is their medical staff. Week after week, there seems to be a different Niner battling an injury. We watched as Brandon Aiyuk suffered an ACL and MCL injury against the Chiefs. Deebo Samuel played just a few snaps and was then hospitalized with pneumonia. Jauan Jennings didn't suit up with a hip injury that he aggravated two weeks ago against Seattle.

"It hurt my heart to see him go down."



Ricky Pearsall reflected on Brandon Aiyuk's injury and how he and the other rookies can step up.

See the issue? Samuel and Kittle are questionable this week. Jauan Jennings didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday making him doubtful for SNF. Of course, the team is still without Christian McCaffrey, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga who they hope will return in the coming weeks.

Regardless of who suits up in the red and gold on Sunday, it better be enough to beat the Cowboys who are without Micah Parsons.

Let the kids play

If you've noticed a lot of fresh faces when the 49ers are on the field, you aren't crazy. The rookies have been asked to step up in a big way thanks to many of those injuries.

On offense, Dominick Puni has played at a high level at the right tackle position. We will likely see increased snap counts for both Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing this week.

Pearsall made his debut last week., catching three passes for 21 yards. Cowing finally got in on the offensive action last week as well, hauling in two balls for 50 yards.

On defense, it's been hard to miss Malik Mustapha. The rookie safety out of Wake Forest made some bone-crushing hits against the Chiefs and he has filled in nicely for the injured Hufanga. He had 12 tackles last week, a career-high.

Stat of the Week

$13,699 - That is what George Kittle was fined by the NFL last year for a T-shirt he wore during this game in Week 5.

The tight end looked directly at the cameras situated behind the end zone, raised his jersey, and revealed a "F*** Dallas" T-shirt after a Jordan Mason touchdown made it 42-10. He was paying homage to former 49ers player Gary Plummer who wore a similar shirt in the 1994 NFC Championship Game.

He was asked on Thursday if he would be wearing it again.

"You'll find out on Sunday Night Football," said Kittle.

Quote of the Week

This is a rivalry that needs no real introduction. Not even for Mustapha who will play in his first ever Dallas-San Francisco showdown. He is no stranger considering he grew up rooting for the 49ers despite his family rooting for the Cowboys. Mustapha has family coming in from North Carolina. I asked if his mom had converted to the Faithful.

Malik Mustapha is making sure his family (who grew up rooting for Dallas) knows who to cheer for Sunday.



He rooted for the #49ers as a kid wanting to be different and fell in love once he played with Frank Gore in Madden.



Full interview at 7:30.

"She better be, or else she not getting a ticket," he joked. "She's full support of the 49ers now."

