Report: 49ers' George Kittle fined $13,699 for "F*** Dallas" T-shirt

The National Football League has reportedly fined San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle more than $13,000 for wearing a profane T-shirt poking fun at the Dallas Cowboys.

Kittle wore a T-shirt under his uniform last Sunday night that said "F*** Dallas" and showed it off to fans during an end zone celebration of a fourth-quarter touchdown by running back Jordan Mason.

ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler cited league sources as saying Kittle would be fined $13,699 for the foul-language display.

The NFL has fined 49ers TE George Kittle $13,699 for use of abusive language for his profane Dallas T-shirt displayed after a touchdown last week, per source. (Photo via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/4YOlgONojm — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 13, 2023

Kittle said Thursday he hadn't heard from the league about any punishment but figured it's coming.

"Probably get a fine," he said. "Wore a personalized T-shirt. Maybe an inappropriate word. ... It is what it is. It's a decision I made. If they want to fine me, they fine me."

Kittle said he has no regrets about his decision and said it will be worth the penalty "100%. I'd do it again."

The shirt was an homage to the rivalry between the teams in the 1990s when 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer wore a similar T-shirt during the 1994 NFC title game against Dallas that San Francisco won on the way to a Super Bowl title.

Kittle said he had gotten positive reaction on social media from some of the Niners players from that era and hopes to be able to talk with Plummer about it sometime soon.

The T-shirt predictably wasn't as well received in Dallas, with edge rusher Micah Parsons responding to it on his podcast earlier this week.

"I just feel like he's making it way more personal than it had to be," Parsons said on "The Edge with Micah Parsons" podcast. "Kittle's my guy, but I'm going to say this: Laugh now, cry later.

"We got something for that, just trust. If we see them again, just trust. ... You going to make it personal? We can make it personal."

Kittle had three TD catches in the game before displaying the T-shirt as the 49ers beat Dallas 42-10.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan downplayed the situation saying it was "Just Kittle."

"WWE stuff, entertainment," Shanahan said. "Not really much, just smiled at it."