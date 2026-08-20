49ers take on Los Angeles Chargers in 2nd preseason game. Here's how to watch.

The San Francisco 49ers will have a few more starters making their preseason debut in a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The preseason game 2 follows joint practices between the two teams in El Segundo this week, reuniting Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh against his former team, alongside former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and quarterback Trey Lance, both now with Los Angeles.

Kaelon Black #26 of the San Francisco 49ers eludes Kahlil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers as he runs the ball during the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers Joint Practice at The Bolt on August 18, 2026 in El Segundo, California. Kevin Terrell / Getty Images

Earlier this week, Harbaugh announced that starting quarterback Justin Herbert and the first-team unit will play for just one opening series before giving way to backups. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has indicated starting quarterback Brock Purdy and other select starters will play one or two series before bring the backup players take over.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Chargers

What: The Los Angeles Chargers host the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

When: Thursday, August 20, 7 p.m. PT

TV: KPIX in Bay Area, KOVR in Sacramento - Red & Gold Report pregame show at 6:30 p.m. PT

Stream: NFL+

Radio: KNBR 680 AM /104.5 FM, KSAN 107.7 FM, Sactown Sports 1140 AM, and in Spanish on 49ers.com.