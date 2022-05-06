4 injured as car plunges off San Francisco Sutro Baths cliff

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A car plunged off a cliff high above the old Sutro Baths in San Francisco's Land's End neighborhood early Friday injuring four people, two of them critically.

The San Francisco Fire Department posted on Twitter that they got a call reporting the crash at 2:53 a.m. in the 800 block of Point Lobos Avenue.

Responding crews discovered the vehicle had crashed through a fence and precariously come to rest on an rocky edge about 40 feet down the cliff face and more than 100 feet above the remains of the Baths.

San Francisco Sutro Cliff Crash SF Fire photo

They were able to rescue four occupants of the car. All four were injured with two of them hospitalized in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation. It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash