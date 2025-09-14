4-day Antioch resource fair offers free services to hundreds of homeless veterans

For Marine Corps veteran Deborah Taylor, a fishing trip organized by Delta Veterans Group in partnership with the East Bay Regional Park District on Sunday was more than just a chance to cast a line. It was a chance at a new life.

"I hadn't been fishing since I was a little girl. I thought it'd be fun to come out," she said.

Taylor caught three fish at the Antioch Regional Shoreline, but her real hope is to find permanent housing. For now, she sleeps in her car.

"I'm hoping to find housing in Antioch," she said.

Taylor was one of hundreds of veterans who attended the four-day Stand Down on the Delta event this weekend at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds. Organized by the Delta Veterans Group, the biennial fair brings together about 70 organizations to offer free services such as haircuts, medical checkups, dental care, meals, and housing placement.

J.R. Wilson, president and founder of the Delta Veterans Group, said the event also focuses on helping veterans reconnect with their communities.

"It's about getting veterans that served their country to serve their community. So we give them that new mission," Wilson said. "And this fishing [trip] is part of that. It's to really teach them how to reconnect into their community, so then, they can launch off just like they did in the military."

Wilson said supporting veterans' mental health is key to helping them succeed in other areas of life.

Navy veteran Gabriel Alfonso is a testament to that.

"I was homeless on the streets with my dog. [Back then], it felt like no one cared for me. And my life changed when I walked through those doors of Stand Down," Alfonso said.

Since then, he has found a job, a home, and stability. Now, he volunteers at the event.

"It's nice to be able to encourage and give hope to another veteran, because I've been in their shoes before," he said.

Coleman Nee, national commander of the Disabled American Veterans, said success stories like that of Alfonso's give them hope.

"[They need to] say, 'Yeah, I need a hand up. Can you help me up?' " Nee said. "When they're willing to do that, there are 1.3 million hands being stretched out to try and help them."

Taylor said she is ready for that help.

"I have an interview on Monday. So hopefully, things will work out," she said. "I feel very optimistic. I think things are going to turn around."

Organizers estimated the event would help nearly 500 veterans and their families before it wraps up on Monday.