4 arrested including 2 juveniles in North San Jose fatal shooting

Police in San Jose on Tuesday confirmed the recent arrests of four suspects -- including two juvenile males -- in the fatal shooting of a man in late September.

San Jose fatal shooting suspects Levi Padilla (left) and Jasiah Eti (right). San Jose Police Department

According to a news release issued Tuesday, early on the morning of September 27, San Jose police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Townsend Avenue and Park Entrance Drive. Arriving officers found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The San José Police Department Homicide Unit took the lead on the case and commenced a comprehensive investigation. Detectives were able to identify San Jose residents Levi Padilla and Jasiah Eti -- both 19 years old -- as well as two juvenile males as the primary suspects in the shooting.

Warrants for their arrest were obtained and last Wednesday, the suspects were located in San Jose and taken into custody with the assistance of the SJPD Covert Response Unit and MERGE Unit. The two adult suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail, while the juvenile suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting remained under investigation. The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office. The fatal incident marked San Jose's 24th homicide of 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638, or Detective Montoya #3644 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit by email at 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.