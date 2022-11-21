36-year-old Oakland woman missing; May be in distress
OAKLAND -- A woman went missing Sunday from Oakland and police are asking for help locating her because she may be in crisis, police said Monday.
Alice Schwencke, 36, went missing around 7 a.m. Sunday. She was last seen in the 3600 block of Broadway.
Schwencke is described as a white woman, 6 foot 3 inches tall and 180 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has information about Schwencke's whereabouts can call the Oakland Police Department's missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.
