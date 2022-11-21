Watch CBS News
East Bay News

36-year-old Oakland woman missing; May be in distress

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 10:27

OAKLAND -- A woman went missing Sunday from Oakland and police are asking for help locating her because she may be in crisis, police said Monday.

Alice Schwencke, 36, went missing around 7 a.m. Sunday. She was last seen in the 3600 block of Broadway.

Schwencke is described as a white woman, 6 foot 3 inches tall and 180 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information about Schwencke's whereabouts can call the Oakland Police Department's missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.  

First published on November 21, 2022 / 12:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.